PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.32, but opened at $65.19. PJT Partners shares last traded at $63.33, with a volume of 3,711 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

Several analysts have commented on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 191.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 287,062 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 59,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

