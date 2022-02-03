Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 29752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 222.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.00 million, a PE ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

