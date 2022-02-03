Piper Sandler Weighs in on Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.67. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

