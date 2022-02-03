Piper Sandler Weighs in on Horizon Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $900.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

