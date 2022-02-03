Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $150.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $95.65 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at $255,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

