Piper Sandler Comments on Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.