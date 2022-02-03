Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in East West Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

