Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $26.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $25.96. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $30.76 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $32.02 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,294.37.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,960.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,830.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,829.13. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,002.02 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 2,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,988.06, for a total value of $7,470,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $418,092,111 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

