Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

MSBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,235 shares of company stock valued at $701,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

