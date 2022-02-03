Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after acquiring an additional 695,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after acquiring an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,715,000 after acquiring an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,115,581 shares of company stock valued at $84,073,544. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

