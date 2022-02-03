Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,878 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $70.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

