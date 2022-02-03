Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Trading Up 10.1%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF)’s stock price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 79,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 54,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

