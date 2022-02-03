PIN (PIN) Price Tops $0.0484 on Top Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.86 or 0.07097660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00055743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,604.88 or 0.99625378 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054753 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

