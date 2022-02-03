PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PMF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.86. 27,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $15.50.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
