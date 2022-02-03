PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PMF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.86. 27,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

