PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years.

PZC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,382. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

