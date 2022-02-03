PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years.
PZC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,382. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
