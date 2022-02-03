PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.25

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.25 and last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 23862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STPZ. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 657,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

