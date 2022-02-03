Phore Price Tops $0.0359 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $935,002.02 and approximately $2,382.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00460522 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,037,178 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.