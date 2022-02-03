Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $657.93

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 657.93 ($8.85) and traded as high as GBX 665 ($8.94). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 659.80 ($8.87), with a volume of 5,222,672 shares traded.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 825 ($11.09) to GBX 804 ($10.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.62) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.69) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 774.50 ($10.41).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 659.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 657.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. The company has a market cap of £6.69 billion and a PE ratio of -14.50.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Lyons purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 686 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($27,207.58).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

