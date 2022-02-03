Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 208.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,536 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,998,000 after purchasing an additional 217,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

NYSE:PSX opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

