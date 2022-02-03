Philippe Santi Sells 2,000 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $198,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Philippe Santi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $198,855.16.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Philippe Santi sold 1,731 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $156,413.16.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.27. 47,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,187. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.85 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average is $84.96.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,065,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 342,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after acquiring an additional 81,203 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.