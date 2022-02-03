Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Personalis stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 45,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,505. Personalis has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,396 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Personalis by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after buying an additional 459,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after buying an additional 187,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 743,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,085,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

