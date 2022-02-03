Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PSH opened at GBX 2,784.64 ($37.44) on Thursday. Pershing Square has a one year low of GBX 2,425 ($32.60) and a one year high of GBX 3,125 ($42.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,936.71.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

