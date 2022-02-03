Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:PSH opened at GBX 2,784.64 ($37.44) on Thursday. Pershing Square has a one year low of GBX 2,425 ($32.60) and a one year high of GBX 3,125 ($42.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,936.71.
About Pershing Square
