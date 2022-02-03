Periscope Capital Inc. Has $995,000 Holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,754 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 702,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

FPAC opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.