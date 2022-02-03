Periscope Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in LDH Growth Corp I were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,213,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,000,000.

Shares of LDHAU stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. LDH Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

