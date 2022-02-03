PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $174.73. 29,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,054. The company has a market capitalization of $241.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

