Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PENN. Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

