Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $99.95 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -344.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.64 and its 200-day moving average is $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,931 shares of company stock worth $215,315. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

