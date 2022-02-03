PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) is M3F Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

M3F Inc. raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,249 shares during the period. PDL Community Bancorp makes up about 4.4% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 5.51% of PDL Community Bancorp worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,445,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

PDL Community Bancorp Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

