PCM Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of PCM Fund stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $10.71. 28,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 65.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

