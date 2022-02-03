PayPoint’s (PAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

PayPoint (LON:PAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 820 ($11.02) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s current price.

PAY has been the topic of several other reports. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.02) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.26) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 664 ($8.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 646.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 657.82. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of GBX 560 ($7.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742 ($9.98). The company has a market cap of £456.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30.

In related news, insider Nick Wiles bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.30) per share, for a total transaction of £61,700 ($82,952.41). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,057 shares of company stock worth $6,207,205.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

