PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $175.80, but opened at $146.79. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. PayPal shares last traded at $131.43, with a volume of 979,172 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.63.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

