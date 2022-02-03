PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.63.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.16 and its 200-day moving average is $233.79. The stock has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

