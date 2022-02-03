Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 28,489 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,642% compared to the typical volume of 1,039 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 129,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.01. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

