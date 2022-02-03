Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post sales of $441.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.90 million and the highest is $444.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $220.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 355,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. 41,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.01.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

