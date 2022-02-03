Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Short Interest Up 43.5% in January

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,870,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,844,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

