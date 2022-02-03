Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

PRTY has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $502.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.70.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 227,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,146,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,099,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 686,910 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.