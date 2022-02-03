Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.80-18.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Shares of PH opened at $319.71 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

