Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY22 guidance to $17.80-18.30 EPS.

NYSE:PH traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,384. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $334.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.75 and its 200-day moving average is $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.