Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Update

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,087.0 days.

Shares of PRRWF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 390. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

