Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 113,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,730. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

