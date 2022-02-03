Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $22.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on PK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 115,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,455,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

PK traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 113,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,730. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.