Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Raised to C$36.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

OTCMKTS:PARXF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. Parex Resources has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.28.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

