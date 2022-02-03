Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in January

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 554,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PARXF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667. Parex Resources has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.