Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post sales of $33.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.39 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.01 million to $133.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $196.92 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $205.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $194.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $61,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $76,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 686,619 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 361,309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,704,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

