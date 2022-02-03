Parachute (PAR) Trading 37.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Parachute has a market capitalization of $451,959.97 and approximately $160,344.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00028040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.