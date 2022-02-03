Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.25

Shares of Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 399528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Panasonic in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.