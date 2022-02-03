Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PALI opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Palisade Bio has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 146,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.