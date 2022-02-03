PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.76

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 39944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,685.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 77,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

