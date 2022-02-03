PacWest Bancorp (PACW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 28th

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 56.5% over the last three years. PacWest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $51.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PacWest Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

