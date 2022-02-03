Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 39.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares during the period.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,201 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCRX opened at $63.07 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

